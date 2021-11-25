SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 87,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.21. 2,510,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

