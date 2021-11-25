SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 356.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,261 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 121,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 377,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after buying an additional 135,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 109,045 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

