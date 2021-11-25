SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Holdings Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1,280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $76.76.

