SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

MDY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $523.63. 917,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $506.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.29. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $395.14 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

