Spectiv Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.44 or 0.00239530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00088503 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.