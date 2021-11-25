Spectre.ai Dividend Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00241253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

SXDT is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars.

