Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $34,664.59 and $14.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.75 or 0.00378717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

