Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $232.53

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.53 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 247.50 ($3.23). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 241.50 ($3.16), with a volume of 252,521 shares.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 217.67 ($2.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £968.64 million and a PE ratio of -54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 232.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.18.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

