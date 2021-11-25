Spores Network Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (SPO)

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $207,471.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spores Network has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00066891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00072804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,463.47 or 0.07600035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,655.83 or 0.99874374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,970,061 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

