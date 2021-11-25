Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,623 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Spotify Technology worth $33,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after buying an additional 900,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after buying an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after buying an additional 479,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $249.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.