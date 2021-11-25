Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Sprott worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Sprott by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 131,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sprott by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sprott by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

