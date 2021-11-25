Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

