Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.06 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,232. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

