Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.080 EPS.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 2,228,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.