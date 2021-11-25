SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

NYSE FLOW traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $86.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,285. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

