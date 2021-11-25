StableUSD Trading Down 1.2% This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00240195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089074 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

