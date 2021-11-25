StableXSwap (STAX) Price Tops $1.79

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. StableXSwap has a market cap of $24.42 million and $227.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,673.11 or 0.99733557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00050477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00040122 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00669827 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003371 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

