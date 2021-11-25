StackOs Hits One Day Volume of $2.68 Million (STACK)

StackOs (CURRENCY:STACK) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. StackOs has a market capitalization of $57.12 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StackOs coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, StackOs has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00067191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00094846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.39 or 0.07607211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,821.74 or 0.99805988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

StackOs Coin Profile

StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,993,128 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS

Buying and Selling StackOs

