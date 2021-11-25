StakeCubeCoin Market Cap Tops $10.35 Million (SCC)

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One StakeCubeCoin coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00001970 BTC on popular exchanges. StakeCubeCoin has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $29,477.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StakeCubeCoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00240195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089074 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Coin Profile

SCC is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 9,725,392 coins and its circulating supply is 8,852,586 coins. StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd . The official website for StakeCubeCoin is stakecube.net

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

Buying and Selling StakeCubeCoin

