StakerDAO (STKR) Market Cap Tops $691,466.84

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, StakerDAO has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One StakerDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. StakerDAO has a total market cap of $691,466.84 and approximately $572.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00067034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00094163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.04 or 0.07621296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,023.60 or 1.00341904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

Buying and Selling StakerDAO

