Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Reduced by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.97. 4,464,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

