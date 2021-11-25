State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,829 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in GameStop by 327.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GME opened at $211.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.58. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.60 and a beta of -2.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.20.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

