State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 376.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,626 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of World Fuel Services worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,726,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,038,000 after buying an additional 226,848 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 100.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 764,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.14.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

