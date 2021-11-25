State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.12% of LTC Properties worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in LTC Properties by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in LTC Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of LTC opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities.

