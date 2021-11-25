State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.80. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $98.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

