State Street Corp Acquires 124,465 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,465 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.46% of ZIX worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the second quarter worth $62,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the second quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 20.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in ZIX in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the second quarter worth $119,000.

ZIXI opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. Zix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZIXI shares. Wedbush cut ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

