State Street Corp Acquires 231,492 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.89% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 265.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 79,633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,035,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,742 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DYN stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $817.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

