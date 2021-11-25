State Street Corp Acquires 33,749 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 838,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,749 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.44% of CorePoint Lodging worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.88. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

