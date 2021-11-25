State Street Corp Acquires 84,333 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,333 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.15% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIND. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after acquiring an additional 674,193 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 658,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 360,682 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 273,409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 217,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 41,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $711,399.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $1,734,533.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,214. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $811.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

