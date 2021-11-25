State Street Corp Acquires Shares of 842,506 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 842,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,992,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Cantaloupe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLP. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $652.91 million, a P/E ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 2.01. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

