State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,920 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,586,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 180,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 533,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 171,103 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of CRNX opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

