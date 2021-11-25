State Street Corp Buys 214,567 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 224.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 214,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.13% of TravelCenters of America worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TA stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a market cap of $822.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

