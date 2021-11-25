State Street Corp Buys 60,911 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.00% of Boston Omaha worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at $503,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 285.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 58.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BOMN opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 11.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a net margin of 160.26% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

