State Street Corp Grows Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.74% of RCI Hospitality worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yura V. Barabash acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

