State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.79% of Olympic Steel worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

ZEUS opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,169 shares of company stock worth $351,366 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.