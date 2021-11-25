State Street Corp Has $10.12 Million Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,808 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.87% of The Hackett Group worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

