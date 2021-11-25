State Street Corp Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 773,166 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Enel Chile worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Enel Chile by 107.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Enel Chile by 23.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,365 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at about $4,345,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Enel Chile by 5,614.1% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 705,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 693,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 4,124,150.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 577,381 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.