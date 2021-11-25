State Street Corp Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 773,166 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Enel Chile worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Enel Chile by 107.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Enel Chile by 23.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,365 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at about $4,345,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Enel Chile by 5,614.1% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 705,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 693,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 4,124,150.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 577,381 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of ENIC opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

