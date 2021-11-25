State Street Corp Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

State Street Corp raised its position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.21% of Benefitfocus worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $348.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

