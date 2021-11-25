State Street Corp Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.90% of Fluidigm worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fluidigm by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fluidigm by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of FLDM opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.27. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

