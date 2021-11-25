State Street Corp Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

State Street Corp grew its position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.09% of Pampa Energía worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Shares of PAM stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $967.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. Pampa Energía S.A. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $21.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.