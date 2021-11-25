State Street Corp Has $9.58 Million Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.27% of Atlas worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATCO. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 1.0% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 5.1% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 125,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.