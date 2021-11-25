State Street Corp Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.84% of Nautilus worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $221.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

