State Street Corp Has $9.83 Million Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.34% of FutureFuel worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 666.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF opened at $8.08 on Thursday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $353.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

