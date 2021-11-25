State Street Corp Has $9.86 Million Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.91% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,437,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $596.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.