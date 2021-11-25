State Street Corp Increases Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,959 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.17% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $357,791,000 after acquiring an additional 128,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $185,643,000 after acquiring an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,863,000 after acquiring an additional 220,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 834,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $63,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $60.80 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

