State Street Corp Increases Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,778 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.86% of Funko worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Funko by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 137,589 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 109,082 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,214,102.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,051 shares of company stock worth $4,094,797 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

