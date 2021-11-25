State Street Corp Increases Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.97% of IES worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IESC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 733.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 33,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 30.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 12.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IES by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $324,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IESC opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.26. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

