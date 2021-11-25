State Street Corp Purchases 108,312 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,312 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.74% of International Money Express worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,382,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 572,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Purcell bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,483,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $605.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.51. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.