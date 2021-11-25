State Street Corp Purchases 33,852 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

State Street Corp raised its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.37% of Park Aerospace worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

PKE opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $269.64 million, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

