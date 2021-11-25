State Street Corp Purchases 397,196 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 397,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

